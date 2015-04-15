The Union Flag flies next to the European Flag outside the European Commission building in central London May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The European Commission has ruled out any formal negotiations on treaty change on Britain's membership in the EU until the end of 2019, The Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

If Prime Minister David Cameron returns to office after the May 7 elections, he will have to hold the 2017 referendum on Britain's membership in the EU, without the promised treaty change that he said would "reclaim powers from Brussels", The Times said.

Whitehall officials don't see any progress on euro-zone-related proposals until late 2019 and expect that treaty change procedures may continue until 2025, the paper said.

"France has dismissed these changes as (unnecessary) and too high a price to keep Britain in the EU. Germany has the euro on its plate. Britain would need more than bravado to overcome these odds," The Times said, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Last year, Cameron raised serious objections to the election of current EU President Jean-Claude Juncker, saying it would make it harder for him to keep Britain in Europe. (reut.rs/1aR1ru9)

Representatives of the European Commission could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

