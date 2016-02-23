LONDON Feb 23 The bosses of a third of
Britain's biggest companies warned on Tuesday that an exit from
the European Union would put the economy at risk and threaten
jobs.
In a letter to the Times newspaper, bosses from big
employers including telecoms group BT, retailers Marks &
Spencer and Asda and oil firm BP joined
forces to argue that access to the EU's single market enabled
firms to grow and create jobs.
The letter, signed by 36 of the bosses of FTSE 100
companies, is likely to be seized on by Prime Minister David
Cameron who is battling to persuade Britons to remain in the
28-member bloc in a June 23 referendum.
On Monday, the pound posted its biggest one-day loss in
almost six years on concerns that Britain could vote to leave
the bloc after the influential London mayor, Boris Johnson, said
he would campaign for a British exit, or Brexit.
"Business needs unrestricted access to the European market
of 500 million people in order to continue to grow, invest and
create jobs," the letter signed by almost 200 business leaders
said.
"We believe that leaving the EU would deter investment,
threaten jobs and put the economy at risk. Britain will be
stronger, safer and better off remaining a member of the EU."
Those signing the letter included the chief executives or
chairman of 36 FTSE 100 companies however many large firms opted
not to sign the letter, preferring instead to stay neutral in
the highly charged debate.
The move, organised by the Britain Stronger in Europe
campaign, with the support of Cameron's Downing Street office,
echoes similar moves made by big business in the run up to the
2014 Scotland independence referendum, which helped to keep
Scots in the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Nick Macfie)