LUXEMBOURG, Sept 12 Further integration among
euro zone countries should not restrict trade in the European
Union's single market, the bloc's finance ministers agreed on
Saturday, an important pledge for Britain as it prepares to vote
on whether to remain in the EU.
The ministers met in Luxembourg on Saturday to go over a
report on how the 19 countries sharing the euro should integrate
in the next 10 years. Ministers from the nine countries not
using the euro took part to point out their concerns about where
the euro zone is heading.
"The key is ... a legislative constraint, and a political
one, that we all agree that we must ensure that the integrity of
the EU single market is preserved," Luxembourg Finance Minister
Pierre Gramegna, who chaired the talks, told a news conference.
As the euro zone plans tighter links for its economies and
financial services, Britain wants to make sure that it is not
left out of future discussions, especially on decisions that may
affect the City's financial industry and British interests.
"The discussion is open to find out if there are harms to
non-euro zone member states," Gramegna said.
Ministers agreed to be more open about decisions taken in
the euro zone and their consequences to non-euro zone countries.
They will also try to limit any negative consequences for
countries not sharing the euro, Gramegna said.
British finance minister George Osborne left without making
any comment. Before the meeting, he had tweeted that the debate
would be about the "long term relationship between euro
ins/outs".
European Central Bank member Ignazio Visco said after the
meeting that "the cooperation with Britain was progressing".
"Osborne insisted that progress in the integration of the
euro zone should not affect the internal market," he told
reporters.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to
renegotiate ties with the EU before a referendum in 2017 on
whether Britain will remain a member.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)