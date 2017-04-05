LONDON, April 5 British Prime Minister Theresa
May has suggested that the free movement of people between
Britain and the European Union could be extended during an
implementation phase after Britain leaves the bloc, the BBC
reported on Wednesday.
The broadcaster said May had told reporters during a visit
to Saudi Arabia that the implementation phase would give
businesses and governments a "period of time" to adjust to any
new restrictions agreed as part of a Brexit deal.
Citing the same conversation with reporters, the Financial
Times reported that May had suggested that Britain would not
finalise a new trade deal with the EU until after Brexit is
complete in 2019.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)