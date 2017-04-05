(Adds detail)
LONDON, April 5 Prime Minister Theresa May has
not ruled out allowing the free movement of people between
Britain and the European Union during "an implementation phase"
after Britain leaves the bloc, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
May, who triggered the formal divorce procedure with the
European Union last week, has said she expects some kind of
implementation phase, or transitional agreement, after two years
of talks with the bloc.
She has offered few details on how an implementation phase
would operate, but if Britain wants to keep the status quo
before finalising a deal, it will have to accept the EU's rules
- the so-called four freedoms allowing the free movement of
people, capital, goods and services.
Asked whether her government would rule out the free
movement of people in any transitional period after the terms of
Britain's departure from the European Union were agreed, May
declined to do so, the BBC said.
"Once we've agreed what the new relationship will be for the
future, it will be necessary for there to be a period of time
when businesses and governments are adjusting systems and so
forth," May told reporters on a visit to Saudi Arabia.
Concern over immigration from the European Union was a major
reason behind Britain's vote to leave and May has said she will
respect those fears by not seeking membership of Europe's single
market which would mean allowing freedom of movement of people.
She added that Britain would have "control of our borders
and control of our immigration", the BBC reported.
Citing the same conversation with reporters, the Financial
Times said May had suggested that Britain would not be able to
complete a new trade deal with the EU until after Brexit happens
in 2019, saying that there was a "legal situation in terms of
how the European Union can conduct trade negotiations".
However May said that by the time Britain leaves the EU,
"it's right that everybody should know what the future
arrangements, the future relationship, that future partnership
between us and the EU will be".
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Alistair Smout; editing by
Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper)