LONDON, July 21 Japan has added its voice to
international calls for Britain to maintain a leading role in
the European Union, saying that membership is a key advantage
for companies looking to access Europe's single market.
British Prime Minister David Cameron's promise to
renegotiate Britain's role in the EU and hold a referendum on EU
membership by 2017 has already been greeted with concern by the
United States among others.
A senior official in Barack Obama's administration said in
January that the United States needed London to retain a "strong
voice" within the EU, and last week British Foreign Secretary
William Hague said that withdrawal from the EU would deter
investors, undermine trade and damage Britain's global status.
Japan submitted its statement to a review ordered by Cameron
into the balance of power between London and Brussels. The
submission highlighted that more than 1,300 companies have
invested in Britain, creating 130,000 jobs.
"The advantage of the UK as a gateway to the European market
has attracted Japanese investment. The Government of Japan
expects the UK to maintain this favourable role," a statement on
Japan's British embassy website said.
"The (Japanese) government is committed to making its
relationship with the EU stronger than ever before. In this
context, it expects that the UK will maintain a strong voice and
continue to play a major role in the EU."
In 2011 Japan ranked as the ninth-largest foreign investor
in Britain and fourth-largest excluding EU states. Official data
showed the stock of Japanese investment in Britain was worth 31
billion pounds ($47.30 billion).
Japanese companies Toyota and Nissan
manufacture cars in Britain and this month Hitachi won
a 1.2 billion pound contract to build 270 train carriages in the
north of England.