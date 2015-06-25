* Greece for dinner, Britain for dessert - one official
* UK will settle for promise of treaty change - sources
* Business tells PM: Don't lock us out of EU
By Guy Faulconbridge and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, June 25 Prime Minister David Cameron
told European Union leaders on Thursday he needed a new deal to
keep Britain as a member, opening a struggle over the bloc's
future at a summit preoccupied with keeping Greece from crashing
out.
Freshly re-elected last month, Cameron faces difficult
negotiations if he is to persuade other EU members to accept new
terms for the United Kingdom before a referendum by the end of
2017 on whether Britain will stay or go.
Cameron, who leads a Conservative Party divided for decades
over Europe, says he supports remaining in a reformed EU, but
would not be heartbroken to leave.
He is seeking to limit welfare benefits for migrants from
other EU states, as well as guarantees that Britain, home to
Europe's main financial centre, can opt out of rules made by the
members of the euro, which Britain says it will never join.
Cameron is due to set out his intentions at dinner with
other EU leaders in Brussels, though one official said the pitch
might be relegated to dessert as the prospect of Greece
defaulting on debts next week eclipses all other risks.
"Today marks a significant milestone really in the process
of saying that it is right to have this renegotiation and this
referendum," Cameron said on arrival in Brussels.
"The British people have the final say about whether we stay
in a reformed European Union or leave."
The summit marks the formal start of Britain's latest
renegotiation of its ties with Europe, the world's largest
economic bloc, though Cameron is expected only to give a brief
outline of his vision.
On the eve of the meeting, Queen Elizabeth urged Europe to
guard against division in the continent, at a state banquet in
Berlin where Germany's president declared: "the European Union
needs Great Britain".
Leaving the European Union was once considered far fetched:
two decades ago, British politicians were arguing about whether
to join the euro and talk of an exit was the reserve of sceptics
on the fringes of both major British parties.
But under pressure from Conservative Eurosceptics and from
the rise of the anti-EU UKIP party during his first term as
prime minister, Cameron promised in 2013 to hold a referendum if
he were re-elected.
A referendum vote to stay in Europe would remove a divisive
issue from the table, but the runup to a vote risks opening
fissures within the party that helped bring down his
Conservative predecessors John Major and Margaret Thatcher.
EU leaders including Germany's Angela Merkel want to keep
the EU's second-largest economy inside the bloc. But there is
frustration in many European capitals that Britain appears
ambivalent towards its EU membership and keeps trying to haggle
over the rules.
"There are some British concerns that we should consider but
only in a way which will be safe for all Europe," European
Council President Donald Tusk said. "The fundamental values of
the European Union are not for sale and so are non-negotiable."
CAMERON'S GAMBLE
Cameron has met almost all of the EU's 27 other leaders
since the May 7 election to explain his plans.
EU leaders will likely note his intentions, a step that
allows officials to begin to discuss details.
In his election manifesto, Cameron said he would limit
benefits for migrants from other EU states, win guarantees that
the euro zone will not impose rules on non-euro members, promote
more aggressive foreign trade deals and seek reforms to deepen
the single market.
Cameron has been advised that some limits on migrant
benefits may require changes to the EU's treaties. Since that
would take years, he may have to settle for a promise to change
rules in the future.
Conceding the scale of the task, two British government
sources said Cameron would demand the promise of treaty change
but that the changes may not be fully ratified by the time of
the referendum.
"It doesn't add up to a row of beans does it? It is
meaningless," Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party,
said of Cameron's renegotiation. "This idea of asking for a
promissory note just won't be good enough."
Business chiefs from companies including BT and
easyJet called on Cameron to keep Britain in the EU,
saying it was better to reform the EU from the inside.
In a sign of Brussels gearing up to deal with Cameron's
demands, Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the executive European
Commission, appointed one of the most senior Britons in the EU
civil service, Jonathan Faull, to head a new Task Force to deal
with "strategic issues related to the UK referendum".
EU leaders are expected to return to the so-called "British
question" at a summit in December, though diplomats caution that
the process could take many months or longer to conclude.
The last time British voters were asked, in 1975, they
decided by a two-to-one margin to stay in the European Economic
Community, the EU's predecessor.
Opinion polls show British voters are more evenly divided
now, with a little over half in favour of membership.
British opponents of the EU say that the euro is flawed and
the EU is a poorly run elitist project, with too many
regulations that have held it back from competing with the
United States and Asia. They say the principle of free migration
within the bloc has made it impossible for Britain to control
its borders, and led to an unsustainable influx of migrants from
poorer and slower-growing EU states.
Britain's allies say leaving the world's biggest trading
bloc would be a foolhardy step that would hurt Britain's global
clout, and London's financial centre would suffer from giving up
its say over EU rules.
