LONDON Oct 10 Lord Stuart Rose, former boss of
Marks and Spencer and one of Britain's most well-known
businessmen, will head the campaign to keep the country in the
European Union, the "In Campaign" said.
The debate about Britain's membership in the world's largest
trading bloc is heating up as the country prepares for a
referendum, which Prime Minister David Cameron has said will be
held by the end of 2017.
"I believe that Britain is stronger in Europe," Rose said in
a statement released late on Friday.
"The choice in the coming referendum is between remaining
stronger, safer and better off inside Europe, or taking a leap
into the unknown, risking our prosperity, threatening our
safety, and diminishing our influence in the world."
Rose, who is currently chairman of online supermarket Ocado,
is a member of the House of Lords, Britain's unelected upper
chamber, representing Cameron's Conservative party. As a former
head of Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, he
will add a strong voice to the view among many big British
businesses that the country is better off in the bloc than out.
Many UK companies are worried about the possibility of
losing easy access to their main export markets and there are
also concerns about the impact on Britain's financial services
industry if Britons vote to leave the EU.
On the other side, a group of business leaders and lawmakers
launched a campaign this week to persuade Britons to vote to
leave the bloc. Prime Minister Cameron has promised to
renegotiate Britain's ties with the 28-member bloc before
holding the referendum.
