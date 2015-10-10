(Adds details)
LONDON Oct 10 Stuart Rose, former boss of the
Marks and Spencer store chain and one of Britain's
best-known businessmen, will head the campaign to keep the
country in the European Union, the "In Campaign" said as it
prepared to launch its bid on Monday.
The debate about Britain's membership in the world's largest
trading bloc is heating up, as Prime Minister David Cameron
seeks to renegotiate its terms ahead of a referendum he has
promised by the end of 2017.
Rose, an experienced retail executive and member of the
House of Lords for the Conservative party, is likely to add a
strong voice to the view held by most big British businesses
that Britain is better in than out.
Similar economic concerns surrounded a vote for Scottish
independence last year, which resulted in the Scots rejecting a
break-up of the 300-year old union.
"I believe that Britain is stronger in Europe," Rose, who
currently chairs online supermarket Ocado and also previously
headed Argos, said in a statement released late on Friday.
"The choice in the coming referendum is between remaining
stronger, safer and better off inside Europe, or taking a leap
into the unknown, risking our prosperity, threatening our
safety, and diminishing our influence in the world."
The concern of big businesses is that they will lose access
to their main export markets and about the potential fallout for
Britain's financial services industry if Britons vote to leave
the EU.
Opponents of Britain's EU membership launched their campaign
this week, saying Britain would reclaim sovereignty by leaving,
showing both sides are preparing the ground for the vote.
The stakes are high for the Conservative party. It has long
been riven by a conflict over Britain's relationship with Europe
that contributed to the downfall of both Margaret Thatcher and
John Major, the last two Conservative prime ministers.
Opinion polls suggest voters are almost evenly split over
the issue and that the debt and migrant crises in Europe may be
turning some against voting for Britain to stay.
There has also been some pressure on Cameron to hold the
referendum sooner rather than later to avoid the uncertainty
surrounding the vote from pushing away big businesses. A similar
concern was voiced by Tesco, the world's third biggest
retailer, in April.
But Cameron said he would not rush into setting a date and
that the renegotiation of Britain's ties with the EU were "hard
work". He formally started them with other leaders at a meeting
in Brussels in June and the issue is supposed to be discussed
again in December.
If a deal is achieved then, a referendum could come as early
as next year.
