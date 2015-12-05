LONDON Dec 5 Prime Minister David Cameron has
privately conceded he may have to campaign for Britain to leave
the European Union if he continues to be "completely ignored" by
EU partners, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.
Citing an unnamed source, the newspaper said Cameron has
made clear to senior figures in his party that he will lead the
"Out" campaign in a planned referendum if he considers the
result of his renegotiation with Brussels to be unsuccessful.
"He has said that if he is completely ignored, or if they
give him nothing, he will campaign to leave" the Telegraph's
source said.
"It's not something he wants to do, but in recent weeks he's
made it clear it's no longer impossible."
The newspaper also cites Downing Street officials as saying
they have calculated that the prospects of Britain staying in
the EU are only "marginally better than 50 percent."
The newspaper report will add to the pressure on other
members of the 28-nation bloc to accommodate Cameron's demands.
Cameron is seeking to renegotiate the terms of Britain's EU
membership and says he wants to stay in a reformed EU. However,
he says he rules nothing out if he can't get change on matters
such as limiting EU migrants' access to welfare payments.
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday that
a discussion with Cameron at an EU summit this month should pave
the way for a deal in February, opening up the possibility of a
referendum from around mid-year.
Tusk, who is leading the EU negotiations with Britain, also
wrote on Twitter that he would send a letter to national leaders
on Monday with his assessment of the British negotiations.
A spokesman for the prime minister said his approach had not
changed.
"The Prime Minister's position is absolutely clear. He is
confident he can get a good deal for Britain from these
negotiations, which will allow him to campaign for the British
people to vote to remain in a reformed EU," said the spokesman.
"But he has always said that if we cannot get the deal
Britain needs, he rules nothing out."
Separately on Saturday a report in the Financial Times said
Cameron's push to rebrand the EU as a "multicurrency union" has
triggered high-level concerns at the European Central Bank,
which fears it could give countries such as Poland an excuse to
stay out of the euro.
The FT cites an unnamed British official as saying ECB
president Mario Draghi "is worried that people would resist
harmonisation by arguing that the UK and others were gaining an
unfair advantage."
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)