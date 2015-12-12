LONDON Dec 12 British Prime Minister David
Cameron is prepared to drop a demand to curb welfare benefits
for migrant workers as he attempts to renegotiate the terms of
Britain's membership of the European Union, two British
newspapers reported on Saturday.
The demand that European migrant workers wait four years
before claiming state benefits has so far been presented as a
central plank of the new deal Cameron is seeking to clinch ahead
of a referendum on whether to stay in the bloc or leave.
Seen as a way to reduce Britain's attractiveness to migrants
from poorer EU members in eastern Europe, a major domestic
political issue in Britain, the welfare demand has been one of
the biggest stumbling blocks in the renegotiation process.
Citing government sources, the Telegraph and Independent
newspapers reported that Cameron would tell fellow EU leaders in
Brussels on Thursday that he was prepared to drop the plan if
they agreed on alternative measures to help reduce immigration.
A spokeswoman for Cameron's Downing Street office said she
had no immediate comment and was looking into the reports.
Dropping the demand, which has received extensive coverage
in the British media, would be seen as an embarrassing climbdown
and would likely antagonise the large and vocal eurosceptic wing
of Cameron's Conservative Party.
Both newspapers said that while in Brussels for a European
Council meeting on Dec. 17-18, Cameron would tell fellow leaders
that the proposal would remain "on the table" until a better
alternative was found to address the immigration issue.
"What matters most is to fix the problems, not the precise
form of the arrangements," the Telegraph quoted a Downing Street
source as saying.
On a tour of several eastern European countries this week as
part of his renegotiation drive, Cameron found that his proposal
on welfare was the most contentious issue for fellow heads of
government.
After meeting with Cameron in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister
Beata Szydlo said they had not reached full agreement on certain
issues, singling out the welfare benefits proposal.
Poland has been one of the main beneficiaries of the EU's
principle of free movement since it became a member in 2004.
Tens of thousands of Poles live and work in Britain.
Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on whether Britain
should remain in the EU or exit the bloc by the end of 2017,
although it could take place much earlier than that. He has said
his preference would be to remain in a reformed EU.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Sandra Maler)