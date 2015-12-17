* Prime minister holds first full EU talks on reform over
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 Prime Minister David Cameron
urged European Union leaders on Thursday to agree to
"substantial reforms" and demonstrate the kind of flexibility on
migration that Britain needed for him to persuade voters to stay
in the bloc.
In his longest address in more than five years attending
European Councils, Cameron told the 27 other national leaders
over dinner that if they wanted to keep Britain in the EU at a
referendum he has promised to hold within two years, they must
address British voters' concerns about immigration.
But despite some warm words of encouragement from European
leaders, his push to curb welfare payments to migrants from the
bloc was challenged by some for potentially breaking EU
principles of non-discrimination and free movement of people.
"The levels of migration we have seen in a relatively short
period of time are unprecedented, including the pressures this
places on communities and public services. This is a major
concern of the British people that is undermining support for
the European Union," Cameron said in remarks relayed by British
officials.
"We need to find an effective answer to this problem."
Cameron began his pitch after European Council President
Donald Tusk told the summit there was good progress on three of
London's four key demands, but the fourth - to deny EU migrants
in-work benefits for four years - was "very difficult".
Other leaders around the dinner table want to help Cameron
ensure that Europe's second biggest economy and one of its two
top military powers chooses to stay in the EU. Opinion polls
show the number of Britons wishing to leave is growing.
But the Conservative leader faced an uphill struggle to win
agreement on curbing welfare payments to EU migrants to try to
reduce immigration, a proposal several leaders, especially from
eastern Europe, say breaks the fundamental EU principles.
"MOMENTUM"
"I want to see real progress in all of the four areas that I
have mentioned," he said on arrival. "We're not pushing for a
deal tonight but we're pushing for real momentum so that we can
get this deal done. So I will be battling for Britain right
through the night and I think we'll be getting a good deal."
Over filet of venison with parsnip mousse and Szechuan
pepper jus, the British prime minister sought to convince fellow
leaders that the UK's continued membership hinges on finding a
convincing solution to the sensitive immigration question.
Cameron says he wants Britain to stay in the EU, but has
hinted he could campaign for an exit if he fails to win an
agreement that can reduce the influx of EU migrants, improve
business competitiveness, give more sovereignty back to Britain
and protect London's banks from discrimination by the euro zone.
His proposal to make European immigrants to Britain wait
four years before claiming "in-work" benefits - income
supplements to people in lower paid jobs - has been roundly
criticised for breaking EU law banning discrimination.
An EU aide said Tusk wanted to give everyone a chance to
speak their mind on Thursday night with a view to seeking a deal
at the next summit in mid-February.
Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, known as
the Visegrad Group, said in a statement they would reject any
British demand to change EU laws that would mean discrimination
against their citizens or limit their freedom of movement.
For many Europeans born east of the Iron Curtain, that
freedom is a touchstone of their post-Cold War liberation.
Cameron presented his four-year proposal, but made clear
that he was open to other ways to better control immigration to
Britain. "Are we going to find the flexibility to address the
concerns of the UK and work together to fix this?" he asked.
An EU diplomat said Cameron had earlier sat in silence for
more than three hours while other EU leaders debated how to deal
with a wave of migrants that has divided European governments.
Britain has refused to take in any from Europe.
POSITIVE NOISES
Drawing the European Union's focus to a small part of
Britain's welfare system has raised eyebrows among some leaders
who are trying to hammer out a deal to house hundreds of
thousands of refugees and respond to a war in Syria.
But EU officials said most were keen to help Cameron return
to Britain with a message that he is succeeding in the talks.
"There's a certain orchestration to make sure that tonight
things work out well for David Cameron, to make it look as that
he is winning, because no one wants a Brexit," a senior official
close to the talks said.
Despite the goodwill, the difficulties of securing any
agreement on welfare looked a way off.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arrival that she
wanted an open discussion, but "at the same time do not want to
limit the basic liberties, non-discrimination, free movement, of
the European Union".
French President Francois Hollande agreed, saying it would
"not be acceptable to revise the very foundations of European
commitments", while a source close to the talks put it bluntly:
"There's going to have to be a lot of creative thinking."
Some governments, notably euro zone powerhouse Germany, are
also wary of Cameron's demand for Britain to have safeguards
from any move by the 19 countries that share the euro currency
to impose rules by majority vote on London's financial centre.
They are also reluctant to formally acknowledge that the EU
is a multi-currency union, even though Britain and Denmark opted
out of the euro and seven other countries have yet to adopt it.
Cameron has been touring capitals to drum up support for
demands that he says will help convince people to stay in the
bloc. The senior government source said he had held several
bilateral talks before the dinner.
The British government hoped the dinner would signal a
political will to accelerate technical talks on how London's
demands can be made watertight in EU law. An agreement early
next year could give Cameron time to stage the referendum in
June, seen by some analysts as a good time before summer.
That is when migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa
and the Middle East may start making the treacherous journey to
Europe, images that have fuelled fears about rising immigration
in Britain -- even though Britain is not part of Europe's
open-border Schengen zone, through which migrants have been
moving.
