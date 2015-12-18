* Prime minister sees way to reach a deal within two months
By Elizabeth Piper and Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 Prime Minister David Cameron
said he could see a pathway to a deal to keep Britain in the
European Union after EU leaders told him at a summit in Brussels
they would not accept discrimination against EU migrant workers
in the UK.
"Nothing is certain in life, nor in Brussels, but what I
would say is there is a pathway to a deal in February," Cameron
told a news conference early on Friday after a substantial
discussion of Britain's demands to renegotiate the terms of its
membership of the bloc before a referendum on whether to stay.
In his longest address in more than five years of attending
EU summits, the conservative leader told the 27 other national
leaders over dinner that if they wanted to keep Britain in, they
must address his voters' concerns about curbing immigration.
European Council President Donald Tusk, who chaired the
session, said he was more optimistic after the discussion that
an accord could be reached in February on all four key British
demands because Cameron was looking for a "fair compromise".
He said Britain's bid to deny EU migrants access to in-work
benefits - an income supplement for the lower paid - for four
years had caused the most difficulty.
The clearest message from the talk was that no one -
including Cameron - was ready to accept discrimination, Tusk
said: "This is unacceptable and for sure this is not the
intention of our British partner."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's most influential
leader, said there was a widespread will to reach an agreement
to keep Britain in the EU.
"We made it clear that we are ready to compromise, but
always on the basis that we safeguard the core European
principles, which include non-discrimination and free movement,"
she said.
SCEPTICS
Cameron's Eurosceptic opponents were dismissive, drawing
attention to a brief official EU statement, which concluded:
"Following today's substantive and constructive debate, the
members of the European Council agreed to work closely together
to find mutually satisfactory solutions in all the four areas at
the European Council meeting on Feb. 18-19."
UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage said: "David
Cameron came, saw, and got hammered. How many times can his
little plans be rejected? All he got as a result was a
meaningless two sentences in a communique."
Matthew Elliott of the Vote Leave campaign said: "David
Cameron's EU renegotiation is trivial ... He claimed he put in
'hard work' for Britain but people will look at this and
not believe his spin."
Officials said there was no row, despite the occasional
sharp word to Cameron, who himself put on determined and
eloquent charm offensive. The tone was constructive.
Some of those involved in the past months of detailed
behind-the-scenes negotiations were upbeat, saying Cameron had
signalled a willingness to consider alternatives and other
leaders had engaged with the issue and given a clear signal to
their teams to "go away and solve this" within two months.
French President Francois Hollande said it had been "a frank
and open discussion".
NO GANGING UP
"There can be adjustments, accommodation, but European rules
and principles must be respected," Hollande said, noting there
were difficulties about non-euro Britain's relationship with the
euro single currency zone as well as on migration.
Britain wants guarantees that the euro zone will not gang up
to discriminate against the City of London financial centre in
regulation. Hollande said countries outside the euro must not be
allowed to prevent further integration of the euro zone.
Polish Prime Minister Beate Szydlo, whose country has
approaching a million citizens living in Britain, left the
meeting without speaking to reporters.
Earlier, she and the leaders of three other ex-communist
central European countries said in a joint statement they would
not accept any change in EU laws that would mean discrimination
against their citizens or limit their freedom of movement.
For many Europeans born east of the Iron Curtain, that
freedom is a touchstone of their post-Cold War liberation.
Over filet of venison with parsnip mousse and Szechuan
pepper jus, the British prime minister sought to convince fellow
leaders that the UK's continued membership hinges on finding a
convincing solution to the sensitive immigration question.
"The levels of migration we have seen in a relatively short
period of time are unprecedented, including the pressures this
places on communities and public services. This is a major
concern of the British people that is undermining support for
the European Union," Cameron told fellow leaders.
"We need to find an effective answer to this problem."
The other leaders around the dinner table said they wanted
to help Cameron ensure that Europe's second biggest economy and
one of its two top military powers stays in the EU. But several
stressed that a change to EU treaties was out of the question,
leaving a binding promise of future change the favoured option.
Opinion polls show the number of Britons wishing to leave is
growing.
After telling reporters on arrival he would be "battling for
Britain right through the night", Cameron had a polite
discussion that lasted just three hours, finishing shortly
before midnight without the kind of "Euro-row" which have been a
trademark of British negotiating in Brussels.
While he told reporters he was not backing down on the
four-year demand, he also said he was looking for "solutions".
TOUCHSTONE
Cameron says he wants Britain to stay in the EU, but has
hinted he could campaign for an exit if he fails to win an
agreement that can reduce the influx of EU migrants, improve
business competitiveness, give more sovereignty back to Britain
and protect London's banks from discrimination by the euro zone.
An EU diplomat said Cameron had earlier sat in silence for
more than three hours while other EU leaders debated how to deal
with a wave of migrants that has divided European governments.
Britain has refused to take in any from Europe.
Drawing the European Union's focus to a small part of
Britain's welfare system has raised eyebrows among some leaders
who are trying to hammer out a deal to house hundreds of
thousands of refugees and respond to a war in Syria.
An agreement early next year could give Cameron time to
stage the referendum in June.
In an apparent indiscretion, Hollande said the target date
for the referendum was June, but Cameron insisted neither he nor
anyone else had mentioned the timing of the vote at the summit.
