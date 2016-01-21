LONDON Jan 21 Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are
making large donations to the campaign to keep Britain inside
the European Union, sources said, highlighting the concern among
some of the world's biggest banks over the impact of a British
exit.
Goldman Sachs has agreed to donate a "substantial
six-figure sum" according to one source, while JPMorgan
was preparing to make a similar donation, another source
familiar with the matter said.
In the face of growing Euroscepticism among the British
electorate and political pressure from within his own party,
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold a referendum
on Britain's EU membership by the end of 2017.
On Thursday, Cameron was preparing to urge business leaders
at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos to
speak up in favour of Britain staying in a reformed EU.
Cameron is hoping to head off the threat of a British exit,
or 'Brexit', by negotiating a package of reforms to the bloc
that address concerns about immigration, sovereignty and
competitiveness.
He received some support on Thursday from French President
Francois Hollande, who said none of Britain's EU reform demands
were "insurmountable", but that they must not prevent the euro
zone from pursuing further integration.
But with British public opinion finely balanced and
renegotiations with Cameron's EU peers meeting resistance,
multinational businesses in Britain are facing up to the risk
that the vote could sever links with the country's biggest
trading partner.
A spokesman for pro-EU group Britain Stronger in Europe, the
expected recipient of the donations, said it had a broad range
of backers: "This includes many small donors, philanthropists
and businesses worried by job losses and price rises if we were
to leave."
Until a date for the referendum is set, campaigns on both
sides can accept and spend donations without restriction.
However they may be required to declare details of prior donors
once the government sets a referendum date. Spending will be
capped during the period immediately before the referendum.
"THE ESTABLISHMENT"
The donations were dismissed as "no surprise" by Leave.EU,
one of several pro-Brexit campaigns, which says the EU works
against ordinary Britons and protects vested political and
commercial interests.
"The referendum will be a campaign of the British people
against the establishment of international bankers,
multinational corporate tax dodgers and out-of-touch
politicians," said Arron Banks, the group's co-founder.
Arch-Eurosceptic Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence
Party whose popularity put pressure on Cameron to make the offer
of a referendum, described the donations as "the unholy alliance
of big banks and big politics."
Cameron, however, is keen to enlist the support of
businesses to help his reform agenda clear political hurdles in
other European capitals, and to illustrate the damage that he
believes leaving the bloc would do to the country's economy.
"If you believe like I do that Britain is better off in a
reformed European Union ... then when the time comes, help me
make that case for Britain to stay," he will say in Davos later
on Thursday.
"This is a once in a generation moment - and the stakes are
high."
