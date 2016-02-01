BRUSSELS Feb 1 The European Commission has
prepared a proposal on a "welfare brake" that Britain could
apply immediately to deny benefit payments to working migrants,
but it has not been shared with other European governments yet,
the Commission said on Monday.
Britain wants EU agreement on measures to curb migration --
the most difficult of four areas Prime Minister David Cameron
wants to renegotiate before holding a referendum on EU
membership by the end of 2017.
Talks between Cameron and the chairman of EU leaders Donald
Tusk brought no breakthrough on Sunday and are scheduled to
continue through Monday.
Asked if the Commission has prepared a proposal that would
give Britain the right to apply the welfare brake now, but did
not share the proposal with other EU governments, Commission
spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing: "Yes, right."
Schinas said there was progress in talks between Britain and
EU institutions at political and technical level, but noted that
nothing was agreed until everything was agreed.
"We are not there yet, discussions continue, today at sherpa
level involving the Council, the Commision and UK sherpas. The
timing is in the hands of President Tusk and Prime Minister
Cameron," he said.
"It is not enough for the Commission and Council lawyers to
agree, this is a process that is run at 28 (EU countries) and
the Commission works for all 28 member states of the union," he
said.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop)