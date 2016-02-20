* Cameron clinches 'special status' deal at summit
* Will campaign "heart and soul" for membership
* Ally Gove to campaign to leave EU
* London Mayor Boris Johnson's position unclear
By William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Feb 20 Prime Minister David Cameron will
meet senior ministers on Saturday to endorse an EU deal he hopes
will persuade voters to ratify Britain's membership of the
world's largest trading bloc at a referendum likely to be held
in June.
Cameron hailed a deal clinched with other European Union
leaders at a summit in Brussels as granting Britain special
status, and said he would campaign hard to convince voters to
stay in the bloc that Britain joined in 1973.
"I will be campaigning with all my heart and soul to
persuade the British people to remain in the reformed European
Union," Cameron said after securing the deal that was approved
by all other 27 EU leaders.
"We are stronger, safer and better off inside this reformed
European Union," Cameron said. He will update senior ministers
at a Cabinet meeting at 1000 GMT and announce the referendum
date soon afterwards.
The legally-binding agreement reached late on Friday granted
Britain an explicit exemption from the founding goal of "ever
closer union", offered concessions on the welfare rights of
migrant workers and safeguards for the City of London.
A British exit from the EU would rock the Union - already
shaken by differences over migration and the future of the euro
zone - by ripping away its second-largest economy, one of its
top two military powers and by far its richest financial centre.
Pro-Europeans warn an exit could also trigger the break-up
of the United Kingdom by prompting another Scottish independence
vote. The $2.9 trillion British economy would face years of
uncertain negotiations over the terms of a divorce.
Opponents of EU membership -- who will include one of
Cameron's closest political allies, Justice Secretary Michael
Gove -- say Britain would prosper outside what they say is a
doomed German-dominated bloc that punches way below its weight
on the world stage.
In common with Cameron's Conservative Party, British voters
are also split over membership, opinion polls show, with a
significant number of people yet to make up their mind, though
perceptions that the EU has failed to deal with the migrant
crisis may be turning some towards a 'Brexit'.
CONSERVATIVES DIVIDED
Cameron is due to make a statement to parliament on Monday,
triggering the start of the campaign for the referendum.
The cabinet meeting will formalise the government's support
for staying in the EU and Cameron has said that ministers will
then be free to campaign on whichever side they want.
Europe has divided the Conservatives for three decades and
played a major part in the downfall of two of Cameron's two
Conservative predecessors, Margaret Thatcher and John Major.
Finance minister George Osborne backed Cameron and other
senior members of his cabinet - such as Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond - are expected to follow suit.
London Mayor Boris Johnson has yet to make his position
clear and Cameron acknowledged that Gove would campaign to
leave, saying he was disappointed but not surprised. He
suggested other Conservatives may also join the "out" camp.
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, who is influential in Britain
through ownership of a clutch of British newspapers,
congratulated Gove.
"Congratulations Michael Gove," Murdoch said on Twitter.
"Friends always knew his principles would overcome his personal
friendships."
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by John Stonestreet)