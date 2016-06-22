LONDON, June 22 Prime Minister David Cameron and
his eurosceptic opponents were crisscrossing Britain on
Wednesday in a final push for votes on the eve of a momentous
referendum on European Union membership.
The vote, which echoes the rise of populism in Europe and
the United States, will shape the future of Europe and the West.
A victory for "out" could unleash turmoil on financial markets.
"It's very close; nobody knows what's going to happen,"
Prime Minister David Cameron told Wednesday's Financial Times,
with opinion polls showing the rival camps neck and neck.
Thursday's vote comes just a week after the murder of
lawmaker Jo Cox shocked the country, raising questions about the
tone of a campaign that has become increasingly bitter.
In the last major debate of the referendum, London's newly
elected mayor, Sadiq Khan, accused Boris Johnson, the main
leader of the Leave campaign, of orchestrating "project hate"
and exploiting fears of immigration to stoke anti-EU opinions.
"Your campaign hasn't been 'project fear', it's been
'project hate' as far as immigration is concerned," Khan said to
huge applause from the 6,000 crowd at a live TV debate at
London's Wembley Arena on Tuesday night.
"This Thursday can be our country's independence day,"
Johnson, seen as a leading contender to replace Cameron if Leave
wins, told the cheering audience in a venue more often used to
stage rock concerts.
Johnson, Khan's Conservative predecessor as mayor of London,
said the Remain camp spoke of nothing but fear and were
"rubbishing" Britain. The tousle-haired politician, who made his
name as an EU-bashing journalist, will travel across Britain in
a helicopter on Wednesday in the race to mobilise voters.
In a campaign marked by warnings of economic devastation if
Britain leaves and of uncontrolled immigration if it stays in
the EU, polls have painted a contradictory picture of public
opinion in a deeply divided nation.
Since Cox's murder some polls have given a slight lead to
Remain, often within the margin of error.
The implied probability of a Remain vote was at 75 percent,
according to Betfair odds, while the pound edged back
to $1.4681 after climbing to as high as $1.4788 on Tuesday, its
highest level since January 4.
Polling stations open at 0600 GMT on Thursday June 23 and
close at 2100. The official result is due some time after 0600
on Friday but partial results and turnout figures from 382
counting centres will be announced from about 0100.
World leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama, Chinese
President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the
NATO and Commonwealth allies have all urged Britain to remain in
the EU and some have warned of the drawbacks of isolation.
France's government spokesman said on Wednesday that Britain
would lose access to the EU's prized single market if it voted
to quit and ceased paying into the common budget.
BREXIT?
Cameron, who called the referendum under pressure in his own
Conservative party and from the insurgent UK Independence Party,
made an unscheduled solemn appearance outside his Downing Street
residence on Tuesday to appeal to voters to remain in the club
it joined in 1973.
"Brits don't quit," he said, using the official backdrop to
make a direct pitch to older voters considered more eurosceptic
and more likely to vote.
The prime minister's fate hangs on the result. A vote to
leave would almost certainly lead to his exit from the top job,
though he has insisted he will stay. But even a narrow vote to
remain could undermine his authority and shorten his term.
The bosses of 51 of the FTSE 100 British companies, and
1,285 business leaders who together employ 1.75 million people,
signed a joint letter to The Times urging voters to remain.
"Britain leaving the EU would mean uncertainty for our
firms, less trade with Europe and fewer jobs," they said.
"Britain remaining in the EU would mean the opposite: more
certainty, more trade and more jobs."
A vote to leave would unleash turmoil on foreign exchange,
equity and bond markets, lead to a political crisis in Britain
and fragment the post-Cold War European order.
The EU would have to weather the exit of its No.2 economy
representing $2.9 trillion of its gross domestic product, the
only European financial capital to rival New York and one of its
only two nuclear powers, while Britain's economy could stall.
A vote to remain would trigger a rise in sterling and relief
in Western capitals, unleash pent-up investment in Britain but
still leave the country - and the Conservatives - bitterly
divided, especially if the margin of victory was thin.
Investment bank Citi estimated in a research note there was
a 60 percent chance Britons would vote to stay in the EU but
said a "close remain" could still undermine political stability
in both the United Kingdom and the 28-member bloc.
"A vote to 'Leave' would have major repercussions in global
financial markets, the economy and politics, triggering
substantial downward revisions of UK and European growth
forecasts," Citi said.
