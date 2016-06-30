* Interior minister May bids for Cameron's job
* Ex-London major Boris Johnson expected to stand too
* May says politics is not "a game"
* Opposition Labour Party also facing leadership contest
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, June 30 Britain's interior minister
Theresa May put herself forward on Thursday to replace Prime
Minister David Cameron, promising to deal with divisions in the
country that drove more than 17 million Britons to vote to leave
the European Union.
Cameron, who led the Remain campaign, announced his
resignation after Britain voted by 52-48 percent to leave the
EU, triggering a leadership contest within the ruling
Conservative Party that will elect his successor by early
September.
May, who is expected to face leading Leave campaigner Boris
Johnson in the battle for the top job, made a thinly coded
attack on the ex-London mayor's privileged background and
pointedly said government was not "a game".
"If you're from an ordinary, working-class family, life is
just much harder than many people in politics realise. You have
a job, but you don't always have job security," said May, who
has impressed many Britons with her handling of security issues
as interior minister for the last six years.
"Frankly, not everybody in Westminster understands what it's
like to live like this. And some need to be told that what the
government does isn't a game, it's a serious business," she
wrote in The Times newspaper.
The Brexit vote has triggered one of Britain's biggest
crises in modern times with political upheaval, more than $3
trillion wiped off global stocks and one of the steepest falls
in sterling in a generation.
Both major political parties are in turmoil after the vote,
with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn likely to face a direct
challenge for his job from colleagues after losing a vote of
no-confidence in his leadership.
Recognising the divisions in Britain, Conservative May said
she would make Britain work for everyone and promised big
changes, if she won the top job, for the economy and society.
"We believe in capitalism and free markets, for example,
because history has shown them to be the best way in which we
spread opportunity and improve social mobility," said May, the
state-school educated daughter of a Church of England clergyman.
"But where capitalism is not helping to provide opportunity
for all, where it is losing public support, where there are
gross abuses of power, we need to reform it."
May supported Cameron's Remain position but was not one of
the main campaigners for staying in the EU.
Both Cameron and Johnson were educated at Britain's most
exclusive school, Eton College, and knew each other at Oxford
University. May read geography at Oxford.
Johnson was the most prominent figure in the Leave campaign
along with Justice Secretary Michael Gove, though the Daily
Telegraph newspaper cited a private email from Gove's wife
urging him to get assurances about what job he would get if
Johnson won the race.
In the email, Gove's wife Sarah Vine urges her husband to
ensure he has "leverage" before making any deal with Johnson.
May and Johnson are the favourites to succeed Cameron,
though the frontrunner has rarely succeeded in winning
Conservative leadership battles in the past.
Margaret Thatcher surprised the political establishment in
1975 by winning control of the party after starting the contest
as an outsider.
Stephen Crabb, who supported staying in the EU, put himself
forward on Wednesday and Liam Fox, a former defence secretary
who backed Brexit, said he would put himself forward.
