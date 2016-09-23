* Little clarity seen on Brexit
* May says Britain will get "right deal" on trade
* Investors seek reassurances from government
(Adds comment from Mohamed El-Erian)
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Sept 23 If investors hoped for one thing
after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, it was
clarity. But there is little.
Britain has so far been clear about what will not happen:
Prime Minister Theresa May has repeated that the formal divorce
notification will not be sent before the end of the year and
that Britain will not get a bad deal.
"We will be getting the right deal for the United Kingdom
and that is the right deal in terms of trade in goods," May told
the chiefs of Wall Street and major U.S. companies such as
Citigroup and Amazon in New York this week.
During her trip, May said the EU divorce filing would take a
few months of preparation, was clear that Brexit would happen
and sought to reassure the world that Britain was not turning
away from the world.
Investors ranging from London-based banks and Wall Street to
Japanese carmakers and small British businesses have repeatedly
asked for reassurances from the British government over what
Brexit will mean for them and when.
"The government's 'go slow' negotiating approach, together
with a reluctance to provide frequent updates, calms markets in
the short-term," Allianz economist Mohamed El-Erian said.
"To avoid disorderly volatility down the road, the
government will need to pivot to a credible alternative to the
current EU trading arrangements coupled with policies to
compensate for possible growth shortfalls," he told Reuters.
But aside from perturbed investors, Britain's new leader
must balance an abundance of views on Brexit: German and French
leaders facing elections in 2017, a divided electorate that will
vote again in 2020 and a strong pro-Brexit wing in her party and
government.
May has made clear she will not give a running commentary on
Brexit or lay out all her negotiating cards in public, though
some aides have suggested her plan is to invoke Article 50
early in 2017.
"PROSECCO SPEED" BREXIT?
Boris Johnson, the most prominent leader of the Brexit
campaign and now May's foreign minister, said Britain would
trigger divorce by invoking Article 50 of the European Union's
Lisbon Treaty in a letter early next year.
"What we're doing is talking to our European friends and
partners now in the expectation that, by the early part of next
year, you will see an Article 50 letter, we will invoke that,
and in that letter I'm sure we will be setting out some
parameters for how we propose to take this forward," Johnson
told Sky News television in New York.
When asked about Johnson's comment, a Downing Street
spokeswoman said: "The Government's position has not changed -
we will not trigger Article 50 before the end of 2016 and we are
using this time to prepare for the negotiations."
Article 50, a the 256-word provision drafted by a former
British ambassador to the EU, has never been used so there is no
legal precedent for how it works though it gives a two-year
period to work out the divorce.
"You have two years to pull it off," Johnson said. "I don't
actually think we will necessarily need to spend a full two
years but let's see how we go."
Johnson gave few details about how to pull off one of the
complicated negotiations in recent European history in such a
short time. Some officials and lawyers say the negotiation could
take much longer than the two-year window set out in Article 50.
UNCERTAINTY
He said Britain would benefit from greater free trade with
the EU as it was in the interest of EU companies to give
Britain, which currently accounts for about 15 percent of EU
gross domestic product, a good deal.
"Not only do we buy more German cars that anybody else, we
drink more Italian wine than any other country in Europe - 300
million litres of Prosecco every year," Johnson said.
But European leaders have been clear that there will be no
freedom of access for British goods, services and finance to EU
markets without free movement for EU workers into Britain.
David Davis, May's Secretary of State for Exiting the
European Union, said earlier this month that the current system
of free immigration from the EU would be ended and that Britain
wanted access to the single market without having to be a member
of it.
There are signs of concern: When May met Shinzo Abe in New
York, the Japanese Prime Minister raised the impact of Brexit on
his country's companies, asking for "due consideration to enable
their businesses to continue".
That followed a 15-page paper by the Japanese government
which raised concerns about Brexit with both the British
government and the EU.
"What Japanese businesses in Europe most wish to avoid is
the situation in which they are unable to discern clearly the
way the Brexit negotiations are going, only grasping the whole
picture at the last minute," Japan said.
"Uncertainty is a major concern for an economy; it evokes a
sense of anxiety, causing volatility in markets, and results in
the contraction of trade, investment and credit," the world's
third largest economy said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Giles Elgood)