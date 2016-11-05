LONDON Nov 5 British politicians called for an
end to the harsh criticism of judges who dealt a blow to the
government's Brexit preparations, with a former attorney general
saying the attacks by some fellow lawmakers and newspapers
reminded him of fascism.
England's High Court ruled on Thursday that the decision to
begin Britain's formal divorce talks with the European Union
should be taken by parliament, not the government.
The ruling, which could delay Prime Minister Theresa May's
plans to start the Brexit negotiations by the end of March, was
met with fury by some lawmakers and British newspapers.
Sajid Javid, a member of May's cabinet, called the ruling
an "unacceptable" attempt to "frustrate the will of the British
people", while The Daily Mail newspaper said the three judges
who handed down the ruling were "enemies of the people".
Other Conservative lawmakers have now pushed back against
the criticisms.
"There is something smacking of the fascist state about them
(the attacks)," Dominic Grieve, a former British attorney
general, was quoted as saying in The Times on Saturday.
"It shows either a total misunderstanding of the UK
constitution, which such critics periodically extol - or a
deliberate desire to destroy it."
Bob Neill, the Conservative chairman of parliament's justice
committee, warned the attacks were "threatening the independence
of our judiciary" and had "no place in a civilised land" and he
called on May to intervene.
A former justice minister under Labour prime minister Tony
Blair, also called on the government to show it had no quarrel
with the judges and had total confidence in them.
"The British public continues to have confidence in the
independence and quality of judges. But both are undermined by
this Brexit-inspired media vitriol," Charles Falconer wrote in
The Guardian newspaper.
May told other EU leaders on Friday she believed the court
ruling would be overturned and said she would stick to her
Brexit timetable.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alexander Smith)