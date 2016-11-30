(Adds quotes, details, Telford Homes)
LONDON Nov 30 Property website Zoopla
posted a 38 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday and
builder Telford Homes said its sales had increased
despite the uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
London builder Telford said it would maintain its
anticipated growth and profit forecasts, in the latest sign that
the property market is weathering the effect of the June 23
referendum.
Zoopla, which posted profit of 46.2 million pounds ($58
million) in the year to the end of September in line with
analysts' forecasts, said it was comfortable with expectations
for 2017, when a further rise is anticipated.
Chief Executive Alex Chesterman said that the business,
which acquired estate agent website design and hosting business
Technicweb, operated in a number of sectors, allowing it to
withstand any impact from Brexit.
"Our business, which is not just diversified across sales
and rentals but is also diversified across marketing and
software and a variety of other services, remains relatively
unaffected," he said.
He also suggested that rental growth might outweigh any
slowdown in sales and that Zoopla had continued to win back
agents from rival OnTheMarket.
Ahead of the June 23 referendum, then finance minister
George Osborne said British house prices would fall 10 percent
to 18 percent if the country voted to leave the European Union.
Some surveys have shown the housing market has cooled in
recent months but mortgage lender Halifax said earlier this
month that house prices had surged unexpectedly in October,
countering signs of a slowdown over the last six months.
Properties prices have fallen significantly in the very
centre of London at the top end of the market, where Telford
Homes does not build and Zoopla has a small proportion of its
business.
($1 = 0.8019 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey and Louise
Heavens)