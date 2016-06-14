COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
LONDON, June 14 British banks showed only modest appetite for six-month sterling funds from the Bank of England at an extra long-term repo operation which the central bank held on Tuesday to meet demand in the run-up to next week's European Union referendum.
Banks bid for and were allotted 2.455 billion pounds ($3.47 billion) of funds, the lowest volume since February's regular monthly long-term repo operation.
The BoE has a further repo scheduled for next Tuesday, two days before the June 23 vote, and a further one on the Tuesday after the referendum. ($1 = 0.7074 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21