LONDON May 13 The International Monetary Fund
said Britain risks falling into a self-reinforcing cycle of
weaker economic growth and lower house and share prices if
voters opt to leave the European Union next month.
"A vote for exit would precipitate a protracted period of
heightened uncertainty, leading to financial market volatility
and a hit to output," the IMF said in a report published on
Friday.
A sudden stop in investment into key sectors of the economy
such as commercial real estate and finance could exacerbate
Britain's record-high current account deficit, the IMF said.
"Such market reactions could sharply contract economic
activity, further depressing asset prices in a self-reinforcing
cycle," the Fund said.
The warnings came in an annual report by the Fund on
Britain's economy.
On Thursday, the Bank of England said Britain's economy
would slow sharply, and possibly enter a brief recession, after
a vote to leave the EU. But the BoE did not provide detailed
forecasts for how big a blow Brexit would deal to the economy.
Last month, the IMF said the shock of Britain deciding to
leave the EU could upset the global economy.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
has also warned that a Brexit would hurt Britain's economy. It
said on April 27 that British voters risk paying a "Brexit tax"
equivalent to a month's salary by 2020 if they left the EU.
The predictions of an economic hit do not appear to have
swayed many voters. Opinion polls show Britons believe staying
in the EU would be best for the economy but they remain evenly
divided on how they intend to vote on June 23.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
Michael Holden)