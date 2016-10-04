BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 4 The British
government will consider whether to make it more difficult for
companies to hire foreign workers under a new consultation on
controlling immigration set out by interior minister Amber Rudd
on Tuesday.
Rudd told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham,
central England, that the government needed greater control on
the numbers of people moving to Britain to maintain faith in the
system and to make sure that local workers were not missing out
on jobs.
"We will shortly be consulting on the next steps needed to
control immigration," she said. "We will be looking across work
and study routes. This will include examining whether we should
tighten the test companies have to take before recruiting from
abroad."
Rudd said the test should ensure that people were moving to
Britain to fill gaps in the labour market and "not taking jobs
British people could do".
Immigration was a key factor behind Britain's vote to leave
the European Union on June 23.
