LONDON, July 28 One of Britain's biggest car
dealerships Inchcape said it expected the growth in new
car registrations to slow in the months ahead, after Britons
backed leaving the European Union.
"Ahead of the EU referendum, the second quarter New Vehicle
market growth rate moderated to 1.0 percent from 5.1 percent in
the first quarter," it said.
"We expect this moderation of the New Vehicle market to
persist into the second half of 2016," Inchcape said, as it
posted an 8 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit to 165
million pounds ($217 million).
British new car registrations fell for only the second time
in over four years in June when Britain held its EU membership
vote.
($1 = 0.7594 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Susan Thomas)