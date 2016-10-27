LONDON Oct 27 Car dealership chain Inchcape
said its performance was boosted by the fall in the
value of the pound since Britons voted to leave the European
Union.
The company, which operates in Britain, parts of Europe,
Australasia, Asia and some emerging markets, posted a 15 percent
increase in third-quarter revenue to 2 billion pounds ($2.4
billion), helped by the depreciation of the currency.
"With over three quarters of profits denominated in
currencies other than sterling, our reported actual currency
performance is benefiting from sterling's weakness," the firm
said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8183 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas)