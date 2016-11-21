LONDON Nov 21 British Prime Minister Theresa
May will tell business leaders on Monday that she wants to cut
corporation tax to the lowest among the world's 20 largest
economies, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
The newspaper said May could cut corporation tax to lower
than the 15 percent rate promised by Donald Trump before the
U.S. presidential election.
Cutting corporation tax from the 20 percent headline rate
could attract companies away from other parts of the European
Union to Britain and challenge Ireland's preeminence as Europe's
low tax home for large international companies.
