Anti-government demonstrators hold placards reading ''No Brexit'' during a protest outside the parliament in Athens, Greece June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS The heads of the three main political institutions of the European Union will meet in Brussels next Friday, June 24, when the result of Britain's referendum on whether to leave the bloc will be known.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU chief executive, would host a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, and European Parliament President Martin Schulz, a Commission spokesman told a news briefing on Friday.

Also attending would be Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose government holds the chair of EU ministerial councils.

The spokesman gave no details but EU officials have said previously that such a meeting was planned to take stock of the result of the June 23 referendum and prepare a common response to it.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by John Stonestreet)