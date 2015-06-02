LONDON, June 2 The risk of a British exit from
the European Union is causing major political uncertainty for
the insurance industry, the chief executive of the Association
of British Insurers (ABI) said on Tuesday.
This is compounded by the risk of a break-up of Britain if
Scotland votes in future for independence, Huw Evans said in the
text of a speech to a European insurance conference.
"In the UK, the real political uncertainty for our sector
comes from the dual and interconnected possibility that the UK
could leave the EU and that the UK could dissolve if Scotland
voted to become independent," Evans said.
"Even five years ago, the likelihood of both would have
seemed far more remote than they do now and so we certainly
cannot be complacent," he added.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told British Prime
Minister David Cameron on Tuesday he could provoke another
independence vote if he failed to secure Britain's continued EU
membership because Edinburgh sees its future in
Europe.
Insurers are nervous that "Brexit" would make it more
difficult and expensive to sell their products in Europe.
The insurance and fund management industries have
traditionally had a strong presence in Scotland.
Lloyd's of London Chief Executive Inga Beale and the
International Underwriting Association last week expressed
concern about the risk of a British exit from the EU.
Gerry Grimstone, chairman of Edinburgh-headquartered insurer
Standard Life and of TheCityUK, which promotes Britain as
a financial centre, said in March that Brexit would be
"disastrous for London and the UK".
Evans said the industry would be "under pressure to have a
collective position and I would certainly expect this to feature
heavily in ABI discussions over the coming months".
The conference, hosted by JP Morgan, was closed to the
media.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir)