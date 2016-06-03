By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 3
LONDON, June 3 European Union insurance business
written from London would shift to the continent if Britain
votes to leave the bloc in a June 23 referendum on EU
membership, industry groups said on Friday.
Around 16 percent of London's insurance business comes from
EU countries other than Britain, or 9.6 billion pounds ($13.8
bln), the International Underwriting Association of London
(IUA), Lloyd's of London, and Fidelis Insurance said in a joint
paper.
France, Germany, Spain and Italy have been the main markets
in Europe for London's insurance business.
Negotiating trading terms with the EU would take years if
Britain were to leave, the paper said.
British insurers would almost certainly have to lodge large
sums of money in EU states, report to local regulators and
comply with regulations that are as tough as those in the bloc,
it added.
"For the London market, it seems likely that, over time, EU
insurance business now underwritten in London would migrate to a
company within the EU."
Separately on Friday, the head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase
, Jamie Dimon, told British staff that a decision by
Britain to leave the European Union could mean "fewer" jobs with
the bank there and more jobs in Europe.
Backers of leaving the EU, or Brexit, say the move would cut
the regulatory burden for British firms and, given the size of
its economy, Britain could negotiate speedy and attractive
trading terms with other countries.
The insurers' joint paper said at least six of the IUA's 46
members, which are predominantly non-British companies, would
reconsider the legal status of their London operations if there
is a Brexit. Only four of the IUA's members have their
international head office in the British capital.
Over time, capital coming into the London insurance market
would head for another EU country, and access global markets
from a rival hub such as Bermuda, Zurich or Singapore.
"This latter threat is more immediate than the emergence of
a rival hub within the EU, although the rise of a new EU
insurance hub is a potential longer-term danger," the paper
said.
The capital backing London's insurance and other financial
services sectors is predominantly foreign-controlled, has no
specific interests in building British exports, and will always
consider more attractive locations, it said.
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)