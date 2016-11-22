LONDON Nov 22 Britain's government "fully
understands" the impact Brexit could have on the financial
services sector and is listening to those concerns, UK trade
minister Mark Garnier said on Tuesday.
Banks, insurers and asset managers fear losing access to the
EU's single market, and a damaging "cliff edge" effect of
leaving the bloc without transitional arrangements ahead of new
trading terms with the EU.
"The government fully understands the implications of Brexit
to the financial services industry," Garnier told insurance
trade body ABI's annual conference.
Garnier said he was "determined to listen" to what the
financial industry has to say on access to the single market and
on transitional planning leading up to and after Brexit.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will start
formal divorce talks with the EU by the end of March.
"That timetable has not changed," Garnier said.
