LONDON, June 27 Britain must make sure its exit
from the European Union is orderly to avoid disruption for
policyholders and compliance risks, the Association of British
Insurers said on Tuesday.
Insurers in Britain have been among the most vocal groups in
warning of the problems that a disorderly departure from the
bloc could bring.
Several have announced plans for EU subsidiaries so they can
continue to sell their policies across Europe.
"To meet our clients' needs as an industry and ensure full
compliance with the law, the government has to deliver an
orderly withdrawal, a stable transition and a sensible and
mutually beneficial future trading relationship," Huw Evans,
director general of the ABI, said in a statement ahead of the
trade body's conference on Brexit on Tuesday.
The ABI said it would like to see formal cooperation between
Britain's main political parties in Westminster and between the
upper and lower houses of parliament to ensure a Brexit deal.
It said insurance issues that needed to be resolved included
the treatment of contracts written before Brexit but still in
force after Brexit, the future of the European health insurance
card which cuts travel insurance for Britons, and the risk of
increased complications around driving in Europe.
