By David Randall
| NEW YORK, June 24
Britain's unexpected decision
to leave the European Union spurred a global stock market
selloff that has inspired some opportunistic U.S. investors to
move in the opposite direction.
Operating on the belief that the initial rout might be an
overreaction, even in some European stocks, several fund
managers said on Friday they were buying up shares of big blue
chips, domestic companies that are insulated from a lot of
European activity and even European companies that might have
been oversold.
"We are looking to put cash to work in some of our favorite
companies which are cheaper today," said Kevin Dreyer, the
co-chief investment officer at Gamco Investors Inc, noting
holdings such as razor blade and sunscreen-maker Edgewell
Personal Care Co that were down more than 3 percent in
morning trading.
The benchmark S&P 500 was also down about 3 percent in
midday trading.
Still, some investors gravitated toward U.S. companies that
are relatively insulated from Europe and can withstand what many
expect are coming referendums in France and Scotland over their
EU membership.
U.S. stocks and bonds are a "great" buying opportunity on
Brexit, said Gregory Peters, a senior investment officer at
Prudential Fixed Income with more than $621 billion of assets.
"Uncertainty will be a multi-year event, which will clearly
benefit the U.S. from rates to risk assets (except for
financials), as the U.S. will benefit from capital flows," he
said.
Several fund managers said they were drawn to U.S. companies
that had little exposure to Europe.
John Boland of Maple Capital Management, an investment
manager based in Vermont, said his firm has been considering
some stocks that look too beaten-down because of Brexit-induced
turmoil. For example, he bought shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill
when it was below $400 a share early Friday.
"They're a U.S.-focused company, so it was illogical for
them to be down. That's what we're looking for, companies that
have no ties or minimal ties to the EU market," Boland said.
Salesforce.com Inc "looks to be the most mispriced
based on the Brexit vote" among technology stocks because Europe
accounts for only 17 percent of its revenue, FBN Securities
said. And Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital
Management, said he had put in buy orders Friday for companies
such as Home Depot Inc that are more domestically
oriented.
Those who did take a chance on European shares during a
selloff that sent the Euro Stoxx 50 index of blue-chips down
about 7 percent said they focused on infrastructure companies
with high recurring cash flows.
Michael Underhill, a portfolio manager at RidgeWorth
Investments, said that he was buying shares of Groupe Eurotunnel
SE, which were down 14.5 percent, and Italian airport
operator Atlantia SpA, which has fallen 9 percent,
because he expects the market is over exaggerating the impact
that the so-called 'Brexit' will have on European travel.
"You will see some more passport controls and higher
security, but at the end of the day the business of logistics
and travel will keep grinding higher," he said.
