LONDON Jan 31 Some British-based financial
services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of
their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow
suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial
services minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event hosted by the London Irish Business
Society, Eoghan Murphy said the clear signal that Britain will
trigger divorce negotiations from the EU at the end of March had
been the catalyst for these moves.
Earlier this month Irish finance minister Michael Noonan
said Ireland's central bank has had over 100 inquiries from
British-based financial firms considering moving operations.
"With the time horizon we now have around Article 50, some
decisions have already been made for relocation," Murphy said,
declining to name the companies, or give a number. "We are
expecting for some parts of the industry for decisions to be
made in Q1 and Q2."
Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU
headquarters when Britain leaves the European Union, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Murphy added that after the two years of formal Brexit talks
conclude, he expected there would need to be at least a
five-year transitional agreement between the EU and Britain
before a complete divorce could take effect.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by David Milliken)