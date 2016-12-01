DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland's central bank is
receiving applications for licences from a wide range of
UK-authorised financial firms as a result of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union, its head of financial regulation said
on Thursday.
"We're seeing applications throughout the whole spectrum. We
have applications for new business, the licensing of firms who
are not present here but we also see very significant
indications from regulated firms that are small today but want
to be big tomorrow," Cyril Roux told reporters.
"We see the whole gamut of firms enquiring for establishing
or growing in Ireland, it is MIFID (markets in financial
instruments directive) firms, insurance companies, CSDs (central
securities depositories), payments institutions."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)