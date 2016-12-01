DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland's central bank is receiving applications for licences from a wide range of UK-authorised financial firms as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, its head of financial regulation said on Thursday.

"We're seeing applications throughout the whole spectrum. We have applications for new business, the licensing of firms who are not present here but we also see very significant indications from regulated firms that are small today but want to be big tomorrow," Cyril Roux told reporters.

"We see the whole gamut of firms enquiring for establishing or growing in Ireland, it is MIFID (markets in financial instruments directive) firms, insurance companies, CSDs (central securities depositories), payments institutions." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)