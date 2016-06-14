DUBLIN, June 14 Disruption and volatility in financial markets are the most significant short-term concerns if Britain votes to leave the European Union, but Irish banks are preparing for any such outcome, the deputy governor of Ireland's central bank said on Tuesday.

"I think short term disruption and financial market volatility would be our most significant concern in the short term," Sharon Donnery told a news conference.

"We've been very focused in recent weeks in preparing for all contingencies, and work is in hand in relation to that regardless of what those contingencies might be." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)