DUBLIN, June 24 Ireland's Central Bank is
closely monitoring the market impact on its banking sector of
Britain's decision to leave the European Union and is satisfied
that measures are in place to address any immediate issues that
may arise, it said on Friday.
"The Central Bank, as part of the Eurosystem, ECB Banking
Supervision and the European System of Financial Supervision
more broadly, is closely monitoring the market impact and the
banking sector," the bank said in a statement on its Twitter
account.
"The Central Bank is satisfied that measures are in place to
address any immediate issues that may arise."
