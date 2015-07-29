DUBLIN, July 29 Ireland's central bank is making
plans in case Britain leaves the European Union and its chief
economist said on Wednesday that uncertainly over possible
"Brexit" was enough to depress economic growth.
The United Kingdom is Ireland's biggest trading partner,
with 10 percent of Irish workers reliant on those close economic
ties, according to the government.
British Prime Minister David Cameron's plans to renegotiate
ties with Europe, and then hold a referendum by the end of 2017,
has thrown up difficuties for what Gabriel Fagan called "very
initial stage" planning.
"We in the central bank and a number of other institutions
in Ireland are now actively working the issue and the
implications of a possible Brexit on the Irish economy," Fagan
told a news conference.
Fagan did not name the other institutions but Ireland's debt
agency recently published a report on the possible impacts,
saying Irish trade, especially agricultural, would suffer.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan has asked his department to
present him with an assessment of the possible referendum
outcomes, according to minutes of an executive board meeting
published on his ministry's website last week.
The government has also raised concerns over the
implications for peace in the British province of Northern
Ireland.
"The very risk of a Brexit raises uncertainty, not just for
us but for investors and companies. Uncertainty itself will tend
to depress growth so people will postpone investment or FDI
(foreign direct investment) decisions," Fagan said.
The bank raised its forecasts for the economy on Wednesday,
predicting expansion of more than 4 percent for 2015 and 2016
after faster growth than any other European country last year.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)