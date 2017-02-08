BRUSSELS Feb 8 The European Commission's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday he was determined to find solutions to concerns of Ireland about how the effects of Britain's exit on Dublin.

In a tweet, Barnier said he met on Wednesday with a cross-party delegation of Irish parliamentarians to discuss their concerns, of which one is that after Britain leaves the EU in 2019, the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland will become the new border of the European Union.

"Fully aware of Irish concerns, determined to find solutions," Barnier said on Twitter. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)