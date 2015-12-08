DUBLIN Dec 8 A British withdrawal from the
European Union would hurt Irish exports, economic growth and
jobs, while the country's financial sector could be
significantly impacted, the Central Bank of Ireland said on
Tuesday.
Dublin sees the prospect of Britain voting to leave the EU
at a promised referendum as a major strategic risk and last
month a government-commissioned report found Dublin would have
more to lose than any other fellow EU member.
In its first published research on the impact of a so-called
"Brexit", Ireland's central bank said the financial sector and
economic effects would depend on the terms of any withdrawal
agreement and the subsequent evolution of the British economy.
"Analysis undertaken in the Central Bank suggests that
Brexit would have a negative impact on exports, GDP and labour
market developments in Ireland under a number of different
scenarios considered," the bank said in its bi-annual macro
financial review.
"The impact on the Irish financial sector, including banks,
insurance firms and non-bank financial intermediaries, could be
significant if it occurred in a disorderly manner and/or had a
large negative impact on the UK (United Kingdom) economy."
The central bank, which is responsible for the supervision
of Ireland's financial institutions, said it had engaged with
firms across all parts of the sector regarding the risks.
It highlighted the large, mainly property-related exposure
Irish banks have to the UK economy which accounts for around 64
billion euros or 21 percent of the country's five retail banks'
total assets.
Any slowdown in the UK economy or property market could hurt
future growth, loan performance and profitability. The spillover
effects to the Irish economy may also be felt through reduced
lending to Irish exporters dependent on the British market.
Ireland's insurance sector could also suffer due to the fact
that a substantial volume of life and non-life business is
written on a cross-border basis between the two countries.
While it acknowledged that Ireland could be a potential home
for UK-based financial services firms seeking to relocate in the
case of a disorderly exit, the central bank said this could have
both significant positive and negative consequences, flagging
the risk of new and complex businesses falling under its watch.
"The internal assessment undertaken within the Bank also
examined potential implications for the Central Bank's balance
sheet in the event of financial market volatility, as well as
the impact on the collateral framework and any other
developments directly affecting the Bank," the bank added.
"These risks were assessed as being contained under the
various scenarios being considered."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sandra Maler)