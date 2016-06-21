* Net effect of Brexit on GDP estimated at -0.5 to -1.6 pct
* Says Brexit not a risk to thrust of economic plans
* Ireland can cut tax, up spending by 1 bln euros next year
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, June 21 A British exit from the European
Union could cut cumulative Irish gross domestic product by as
much as 1.6 percent by 2021, but the impact on the country would
be "containable", Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on
Tuesday.
Ireland's economy is more vulnerable than any other in the
EU should Britain decide to leave in a referendum this week, a
government-commissioned report said last year, and Irish
ministers have been campaigning for the 'Remain' camp.
"Over the period 2017 to 2021, we think the net effect on
GDP would be somewhere between 0.5 and 1.6 percent," Noonan
said, and that such a fall would be "containable" within the
government's fiscal plans for the period, which it presented on
Tuesday.
"We're pointing out that there's a risk from Brexit. It's
not a risk that would damage the general thrust of what we're
saying today."
Noonan was giving an update on resources available to fund
new tax cuts and spending increases and said he would have 1
billion euros at his disposal next year, up from 900 million
euros, and a further 10.3 billion for the next four years.
The extra funds were a consequence of stronger than expected
tax receipts and marked the second fiscal upgrade this year
after economic growth forecasts were raised in April.
Ireland believes its economy will expand 4.9 percent this
year, likely making it the fastest growing in the euro zone for
a third year running, and Noonan said some 900 million euros
more tax would be collected than expected this year.
The government also proposed increasing planned spending on
capital investment by 2021 to 32.1 billion euros from the 27
billion euros announced last year.
After sharply cutting its capital budget and postponing
major projects under an austerity drive that followed the 2008
financial crisis, the increased spending will tackle bottlenecks
that have built up in particular in infrastructure and housing.
Noonan also outlined his plans for setting up a contingency
reserve or so-called "rainy day fund" from 2019 once Ireland's
budget is balanced, pledging to contribute 1 billion euros a
year to be deployed if there is a shock to the economy.
Putting money aside would also limit the chances of the fast
recovering economy from overheating, Noonan said, adding there
was currently no sign of that yet.
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John
Stonestreet)