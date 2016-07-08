(Corrects figure in paragraph 20 to million from billion)
* Exporters hit by fall in sterling, British consumer morale
* Brexit impact to spread gradually through Irish economy
* Ireland has already cut 2017 GDP forecast on Brexit fears
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 8 When Irish ice-cream makers Brian
and Rachel Nolan launched an ambitious expansion into Britain
last month, they were betting on a steady exchange rate easing
them into one of the world's biggest food markets.
Some of those anticipated returns look set to evaporate
after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23,
sending the value of sterling plunging as much as 13 percent and
putting UK-dependent Irish exporters like the Nolans into an
exchange rate-induced bind.
Ireland, with the fastest-growing economy in Europe, is
considered more vulnerable than anyone else in the EU to Brexit,
especially the one in ten workers whose jobs directly relate to
trade with the United Kingdom.
"The scary part at the moment is the currency," said Brian
Nolan, 35, who left a career in finance to work with his wife to
turn avocados and coconuts into Nobo ice cream in 2012, when
Ireland was still relying on an international bailout.
"If it keeps going down the wrong way, it makes that market
a place where it becomes very challenging to operate in."
Like so many firms in a country of only 4.6 million people,
Nobo must look abroad for growth. Fourteen times larger than
Ireland, Britain accounts for 16 percent of its exports,
rocketing up to 44 percent when foreign-owned firms operating
out of Ireland are excluded.
The exchange rate was more favourable at 0.78 pounds to the
euro when Ireland's finance department made its most recent
projections but is now 9 percent lower at 0.85. If it fails to
recover, the impact could be significant -- the department has
estimated an average rate of 0.82 over the next six years would
cut Irish GDP growth by an average of 0.8 percent a year.
For the Nolans, there is no easy answer. Already priced for
the premium market, they do not have the luxury of simply
increasing prices, and seeking to offset the hit by sourcing
cheaper ingredients in sterling could risk sacrificing the
quality of raw materials that are key to their brand.
CHAOTIC UNCERTAINTY
The mood in Britain itself is dour. In a special
post-referendum survey published on Friday, market research
company GfK said consumer confidence fell 8 points to -9 in the
aftermath of the June 23 vote from -1 in its previous regular
monthly survey.
Ireland's government is maintaining its forecast for 4.9
percent GDP growth for 2016 following a strong first half to the
year. But it has trimmed its outlook for 2017 to 3.4 percent
from 3.9 percent and warned that worse could be ahead if Britain
strikes an unfavourable post-Brexit deal with the EU.
KBC chief economist Austin Hughes said that the extent of
the damage to sentiment in Ireland should be limited in the near
term as the early impact will hit external trade and investment,
not household spending.
But concerns are surfacing in some data. Business
expectations in the services sector -- which includes tourism
operators who rely on the UK for 40 percent of visitors --
tumbled in June, according to a survey on Tuesday, as firms
expressed concern that Brexit would lead to a slowdown.
While Nobo's owners worry that a premium ice cream might be
something Britons leave out of their shopping basket at a time
of low consumer confidence, Dublin-based online risk analysis
company Cloud90 is already seeing investment stalling, as well.
"The week of the vote we went into a very large insurance
company in London with a very innovative product they agreed to
pilot. In the last two weeks, we've heard nothing," said Cloud90
chief executive Nicola Byrne.
"We're counting on this, we were planning all our expansion
to come from the UK and now we don't know where we are, even
with small businesses who we were about to start trading with.
The uncertainty is just chaotic, this is a real risk."
Irish firms are being encouraged by trade bodies to look to
new markets but that can be easier said than done. Byrne said
she could look to the United States but differing state laws
make the process far more complex for her risk analytics.
"We have no idea what the future holds, just none," she
said.
"THIS WILL COST JOBS"
While Ireland's economy is forecast to be Europe's best
performing for a third straight year, it needs all the growth it
can get to cut a public debt that, while down from a peak of 124
percent of GDP, stood at 94 percent of annual output last year.
Ireland's fiscal watchdog estimates that if forecast GDP
growth comes in 1.5 percentage points lower each year, it would
cause the debt-to-GDP ratio to stagnate at current high levels
before rising again by the end of the decade.
That could scupper government plans to grow the workforce by
12 percent to 2.2 million over the next six years.
Experienced exporters like 65-year-old Jimmy McGee, owner of
the Athlone Extrusions manufacturing firm, have been through
enough downturns to know that difficult times may lie ahead.
"I believe this will cost jobs in Ireland. It's just too
large," said McGee, who is confident layoffs won't be needed at
his firm because it exports sheeting for baths and shower trays
to 41 countries other than the UK.
"After a tough few years, companies had got the confidence
back to invest. That's under threat. There's no stability right
now and I don't think there will be for some time."
