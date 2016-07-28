(Repeats Wednesday item)
* Brexit casts doubt on future of London financial centre
* Irish recruiters say financial jobs moving from Britain
* Ireland is only English-speaking centre with EU future
* France, Germany, Benelux also trying to lure financial
jobs
By Padraic Halpin and Esha Vaish
DUBLIN, July 27 Irish recruiters are already
filling jobs for financial services firms which are shifting
some operations from the United Kingdom, with Dublin moving fast
to steal a march on rivals just a month after Britons voted to
leave the European Union.
While France has begun courting bankers with new tax breaks
for expatriates and Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Luxembourg are also
making pitches, Ireland is presenting itself as the only
English-speaking country that offers a base in the euro zone and
a future in the EU.
Before the June 23 referendum, the government warned that a
departure of Ireland's nearest and biggest trade partner from
the EU would pose "a major strategic risk", with exporters to
Britain particularly worried.
But Brexit also presents opportunities for Ireland, which
has decades of experience in attracting multinational
investment, and it is determined to seize them.
Ireland is already one of the world's largest centres for
"back office" banking functions such as settling transactions,
many of them farmed out from London - Europe's financial capital
but whose future outside the EU is beset by uncertainty. On top
of that, Ireland hosts a growing financial technology industry.
Some headhunters say it's too early to spot any definite
trend. Nevertheless, Dublin-based Sigmar Recruitment is more
than doubling its own workforce, hiring 150 extra staff over the
next two years to handle foreign demand that was already
increasing before the referendum and has accelerated since.
"We have two particular projects relocating from the UK and
then maybe another three that were considering two to three
locations across Europe ... and those have all gone in Ireland's
favour," said Robert Mac Giolla Phadraig, Sigmar's Chief
Commercial Officer. "The headcounts for some of the projects are
anywhere between 50 and 200."
He told Reuters that Sigma now has to find candidates for a
total of 1,500 to 2,500 positions, mainly from U.S. and European
firms. The jobs are in many areas including internal departments
that ensure firms are complying with regulatory rules on
managing their financial risk, as well as financial technology
and IT support.
MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN EVER
A major opportunity for Ireland is the risk to London-based
operations if Britain loses access to the EU's "passporting"
arrangement, which allows businesses regulated in member states
to sell financial services across Europe.
Beazley Plc, which manages six Lloyd's of London
syndicates, said last week it was working to get European
insurance licences for its Irish reinsurance business. British
asset manager M&G Investments, the fund arm of insurer
Prudential, is also looking at expanding its operations
in Dublin.
Brightwater, another specialist Irish financial recruiter,
has got go-aheads from bigger companies, mostly banks, for jobs
in the "low hundreds" moving from Britain, according to head of
marketing Eileen Moloney.
Other firms are at an earlier stage of planning, such as
DueDil, a financial technology startup employing just under 100
people in London that was looking at expanding into Europe
regardless of the referendum result.
"What Brexit does is it makes us re-evaluate the
distribution and types of teams we would be hiring," co-founder
and chief executive officer Damian Kimmelman told Reuters.
Kimmelman gave inside sales - those made over the phone or
online rather than face-to-face with clients - as an example.
"Should we hire our inside sales (team) in the UK or should
we hire them in Ireland? Ireland's always been attractive as a
hub for inside sales, but it becomes even more attractive now
than it was before," he said, adding that his firm could be
employing 20 people in the country within a year.
TRICKLE, NOT A TORRENT
The pick up in Ireland has coincided with flagging
recruitment in Britain even before the referendum, due to
uncertainty over its outcome. British recruiter Hays
said net fees in the UK and Ireland fell 4 percent on a
like-for-like basis in the quarter to end-June, but taken alone,
fees in Ireland grew 22 percent.
Randstad, the world's second largest employment
services company, has seen a low level of hiring in the British
financial sector, its CFO told Reuters.
The state agency in charge of attracting foreign direct
investment (FDI) to Ireland reports similar trends to the
recruiters.
"From our end, Brexit is coming up in all our discussions
with clients and potential clients," said Martin Shanahan, the
chief executive of IDA Ireland which reported a pick up in jobs
in the first half of the year following record growth in 2015.
"The most significant increase is in financial services.
We've seen a major increase in traffic into Ireland over the
past number of weeks across all areas - banking, insurance,
funds and payments - wanting to talk to us about possibilities."
Shanahan, who oversees a strategy responsible for around
190,000 jobs or almost one in every 10 Irish workers, also sees
opportunities in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors and
expects it will be well into next year before the full impact
becomes apparent.
Companies hunting for the right talent in Ireland, where
unemployment has halved to 7.8 percent since 2012 amid a sharp
economic recovery, will still have abundant choice, if initial
inquiries are anything to go by.
Recruiters say they've seen big jumps in British-based
candidates seeking Irish positions since the referendum. Some
are Irish looking to return home, but others are Europeans and
Britons who now consider Ireland a more stable place to work.
Job website Indeed.com says searches for Irish positions
made from Britain were 2.5 times higher in the days after the
vote than the average before, and have remained at a high level.
Ireland also appeals to companies due to its easy access to
the United States.
Joe Bollard, head of International Tax Services for EY in
Ireland, said he is aware of one new FDI investor that has
already gone back to its board to reconsider a decision to base
its European headquarters in Britain.
The company was starting the process of hiring, leading to
several hundred jobs long term. Although a large number may
still go to Britain, Bollard said Ireland is the most likely
credible alternative because of its record in the sector
involved.
"It's a trickle rather than a torrent at this early stage
but this does create a real medium term window of opportunity
for Ireland," said Bollard.
(Esha Vaish reported on this story from BENGALURU; Additional
reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; editing by David
Stamp)