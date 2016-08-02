DUBLIN Aug 2 The relatively benign reaction of
financial markets to Britain's vote to leave the European Union
may give way to a more adverse reaction if a "harder form of
Brexit" becomes likely, the head of Ireland's central bank
warned on Wednesday.
After an initial plunge when Britain voted on June 23 to
leave the European Union, Europe's main equity markets are now
higher than before the vote, though sterling remains almost 12
percent weaker against the U.S. dollar than before the vote.
"While financial contagion channels have not been strongly
operative during the initial post-Brexit period, the gradual
crystallisation of the prospective new relationship between the
UK and the EU over the coming months carries the continuous risk
of triggering adverse market developments if a `harder' form of
Brexit emerges as the more likely final outcome," Philip Lane,
who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing
council, said in a speech in Dublin.
"Moreover, in view of its tight economic and financial
linkages to the UK and its high levels of private and public
sector debt, Ireland is especially vulnerable to any
Brexit-related reversal in international financial sentiment,"
he said.
The Irish central bank last month cut its economic growth
forecast for the next two years, saying Britain's exit from the
EU was likely to curtail investment, export and employment
growth .
"The baseline case remains quite positive, with considerable
momentum supporting a broadly-based recovery," Lane said .
But the country remains "especially vulnerable to downside
shocks, such that policies to improve the resilience of the
private and public sectors are vital," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)