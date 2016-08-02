DUBLIN Aug 2 The relatively benign reaction of financial markets to Britain's vote to leave the European Union may give way to a more adverse reaction if a "harder form of Brexit" becomes likely, the head of Ireland's central bank warned on Wednesday.

After an initial plunge when Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European Union, Europe's main equity markets are now higher than before the vote, though sterling remains almost 12 percent weaker against the U.S. dollar than before the vote.

"While financial contagion channels have not been strongly operative during the initial post-Brexit period, the gradual crystallisation of the prospective new relationship between the UK and the EU over the coming months carries the continuous risk of triggering adverse market developments if a `harder' form of Brexit emerges as the more likely final outcome," Philip Lane, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, said in a speech in Dublin.

"Moreover, in view of its tight economic and financial linkages to the UK and its high levels of private and public sector debt, Ireland is especially vulnerable to any Brexit-related reversal in international financial sentiment," he said.

The Irish central bank last month cut its economic growth forecast for the next two years, saying Britain's exit from the EU was likely to curtail investment, export and employment growth .

"The baseline case remains quite positive, with considerable momentum supporting a broadly-based recovery," Lane said .

But the country remains "especially vulnerable to downside shocks, such that policies to improve the resilience of the private and public sectors are vital," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)