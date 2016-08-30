* Brexit vote prompts enquiries to Dublin
* Insurers and funds eye Ireland
* Doubts over low-tax regime after Apple ruling cast shadow
By John O'Donnell and Padraic Halpin
FRANKFURT/DUBLIN, Aug 30 Ireland says the Brexit
vote has led to a jump in enquiries from London firms
considering opening offices in Dublin, one of a handful of
European cities trying to draw business away from Britain's
financial centre.
Irish officials say they have had more than 35 concrete
enquiries from financial groups looking at setting up a base or
expanding in Ireland, which is recovering after near bankruptcy
in the financial crash.
"Post-Brexit, it's meant a lot more meetings, more phone
calls and a lot more travel," said Eoghan Murphy, the minister
tasked with promoting Ireland as a financial centre. "I'm in
daily contact with different players in the industry."
Financial companies based in London are concerned that
Britain's vote to leave the European Union will stop them
selling products in the bloc. EU member Ireland's tax regime
makes it an attractive alternative.
However, there will be questions as to whether it can
maintain its appeal after EU regulators on Tuesday ruled that a
special scheme used by U.S. technology giant Apple to
route profits through Ireland was illegal and ordered the
company pay billion of euros in taxes to the Irish government.
Ireland is trying to woo companies with the offer of a
contracting entity, a legal toehold on the island that could be
expanded when Britain leaves the EU, allowing them to keep the
same access to the European market.
Businesses are being courted by other financial centres
including Frankfurt and Paris as executives consider
alternatives to London while British Prime Minister Theresa May
weighs when to trigger two-year-long exit negotiations.
Some, particularly in fund management and insurance, say
they are warming to Dublin.
Insurers Admiral and Beazley have said they are considering
moving more business to Ireland while the funds arm of insurer
Prudential is looking at expanding Dublin operations.
Mark Hemsley, the European head of pan-European stock
exchange Bats, said that Ireland was "attractive because it's
the most similar to the UK structure".
Two lawyers who advise financial services firms told Reuters
that a group of less than a dozen executives would be enough to
open an arm for an insurer or fund manager in Ireland.
Moving part of a bank, however, would typically be a bigger
task, requiring more capital and staff to be relocated.
"Brexit represents a historic opportunity," said Kieran
Donoghue of Ireland's Industrial Development Authority. "Over
the next few weeks, our approach will be dialled up."
TAX REGIME CHALLENGED
But Ireland, whose prime minister Enda Kenny once told a
foreign business audience that they could "call me any time",
faces obstacles to growing its financial centre, which employs
more than 30,000 people.
Dublin's open-door policy and flexibility could be upset by
the European Commission's demand that Apple hand over up to 13
billion euros to the Irish government for only paying between
0.005 and 1 percent on European profits.
Ireland said it intended to appeal the decision.
The iPhones maker cut tax by channelling profits through
Irish subsidiaries. The penalty, overturning a tax arrangement
agreed decades ago with Dublin, challenges the low-tax regime
that has been the cornerstone of Ireland's economy.
Low taxes also underpin its financial centre, home to more
than 6200 investment funds, and were that regime to falter, it
could dampen the interest of companies looking to relocate.
Jim Stewart, an academic with Trinity College Dublin, said
Ireland's financial centre had hosted many of the vehicles
involved in the financial crash and that it used "smoke and
mirrors" to "camouflage" some activity.
"It is not just the tax concession," he said. "It's
regulatory as well. The concession is that there is sometimes no
regulation."
Stewart points to the extensive use of special purpose
vehicles, including section 110 companies, allowing deductions
to cut tax on profits to as little as zero.
Reliance on tax breaks may have spawned a financial sector
with little real activity with Stewart saying investment funds
are largely administrated rather than run from Dublin's
International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
"A lot of the jobs in the IFSC are fairly low skilled," he
said. "The thinking is always done in a major financial centre."
Such criticism is rejected by Irish authorities, including
the central bank, which said licensing procedures are rigorous.
"It's the opposite to a brass plate financial centre," said
Padraic White, a former head of the IDA agency. "Ireland has a
transparent tax system. There is no such thing as a tax deal.
There is an aspect of sheer jealousy and envy."
After years of cutbacks, Ireland also has other problems. As
construction of new homes lagged, rents in Dublin have risen
above the peak at the height of the property boom.
Many in London are still biding their time, listening
carefully to the campaigns from Ireland, Paris and Frankfurt as
well as keeping an eye on Brexit progress in Britain.
"Most thought this would never happen," said Simon Tilford
of the Centre for European Reform, a London-based think tank.
"The test will come when they realise that there's no going
back. Then the real reaction will kick in."
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Editing by Anna Willard)