DUBLIN Nov 10 New office space planned for
Dublin over the next five years can comfortably accommodate more
than 100,000 extra workers and any companies relocating as a
result of Brexit, a survey from real estate group Savills
published on Thursday, said.
Ireland has called its key trading partner's plans to leave
the European Union the greatest economic and social challenge it
has faced in 50 years, so the potential to attract businesses
from Britain could help to offset some of the damage.
Already the European home for the likes of Facebook,
Google and Microsoft, Dublin is competing
with some major European Union cities for potential Brexit
investment. Government officials have sought to assure companies
that commercial development has recovered from a property crash
that wrecked the sector in 2008.
Construction in Dublin ground to a halt from 2010 to 2014,
but now almost 150 new office blocks are either under
construction, have received planning permission or are in the
planning stages, Savills' survey found. More than 12 million
square feet (1.1 million square metres) of office space is
planned for Dublin.
"Companies have begun to seriously develop strategies to
deal with Brexit. As Dublin's pipeline is increasing, it is
likely the market will be able to cater comfortably for any
pick-up in demand that may result," Savills said.
But the surge in commercial development is in stark contrast
to a shortage of housing that could hurt the prospects for
investment from companies seeking to relocate staff to Ireland.
A survey on Tuesday showed residential rents, already at
record highs, are rising at the fastest pace in over a decade.
The Savills' survey showed that unlike the credit-fuelled
property crash, most of the commercial development is being
funded by Real Estate Investment Trusts, such as Green REIT
, foreign funds with large balance sheets or private
equity firms.
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the
state-run "bad bank" set up in 2009 to rid banks of troubled
property loans, is funding nine percent of all schemes in full
and another five percent through joint ventures.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)