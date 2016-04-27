DUBLIN, April 27 Ireland's banks, including
those with significant exposure to the UK economy, are prepared
for the immediate risks if Britain votes to leave the European
Union, Ireland's head of financial regulation said on Wednesday.
"If the UK electorate votes to exit, I think the immediate
issue for our banks is to ensure that they are prepared for the
market disruption, the liquidity disruption and that is
something that is very clear in everyone's mind. This is very
much in place," Cyril Roux told a news conference.
"The rest is more moving, adapting the business model so the
supervisory engagement is going to continue in the coming
months, whichever is the decision."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)