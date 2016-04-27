DUBLIN, April 27 Ireland's banks, including those with significant exposure to the UK economy, are prepared for the immediate risks if Britain votes to leave the European Union, Ireland's head of financial regulation said on Wednesday.

"If the UK electorate votes to exit, I think the immediate issue for our banks is to ensure that they are prepared for the market disruption, the liquidity disruption and that is something that is very clear in everyone's mind. This is very much in place," Cyril Roux told a news conference.

"The rest is more moving, adapting the business model so the supervisory engagement is going to continue in the coming months, whichever is the decision." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)