LONDON Oct 28 Ireland is having more
"substantive discussions" with firms looking to leave Britain in
the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union, its
central bank governor Philip Lane said on Friday.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said last month that the
country would trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which
starts a two year countdown to its exit, no later than the end
of March next year.
"Now we have a date in March for the Article 50 process
there are more substantive discussions," Lane said at a Reuters
Newsmaker event.
"But it is still just discussions with many different types
of entities about what might happen, as opposed to actual
hardcore decisions."
