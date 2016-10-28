LONDON Oct 28 Ireland is having more "substantive discussions" with firms looking to leave Britain in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union, its central bank governor Philip Lane said on Friday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said last month that the country would trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which starts a two year countdown to its exit, no later than the end of March next year.

"Now we have a date in March for the Article 50 process there are more substantive discussions," Lane said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.

"But it is still just discussions with many different types of entities about what might happen, as opposed to actual hardcore decisions." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and John Geddie; editing by Marc Jones)