DUBLIN Jan 31 Some firms considering moving
operations as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union have confirmed they wish to move to Ireland and will make
formal announcements in due course, Irish Prime Minister Enda
Kenny said on Tuesday
Ireland is among a handful of countries competing to take
jobs from Britain and its central bank has received 100 "hard
enquiries" from London-based companies examining moves. Barclays
is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters, a
source familiar with the matter said last week.
"Ireland is very active in talking to interests in London
who may wish to change location. It has been confirmed to me
that particular companies wish to move to this country and in
due course will make their decisions formally," Kenny told
parliament.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)