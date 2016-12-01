DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland's central bank is not
seeking to dissuade financial firms from moving investment
banking or trading operations to Dublin as a result of Brexit
and has begun receiving applications in some unnamed areas, its
head of financial regulation said on Thursday.
Banking sources told Reuters last week that the central bank
has signalled in talks with several large investment banks
considering moving from London after Britain leaves the EU that
it would be reluctant to host large trading operations.
"We have not sought to dissuade any such entities from
seeking authorisation nor are we planning to do so. Such
applicants, of course, like any other applicant, can expect a
rigorous process where we will expect to understand clearly the
risks," Cyril Roux said in a speech.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)